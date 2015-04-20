UPDATE 1-Einhorn's Greenlight Capital buys into GM again

(Adds details from letter and background on fund)
April 20 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn's
Greenlight Capital has taken a new stake in General Motors Co
, nearly a year after selling off it position in the
automaker, the firm said in a letter to clients on Monday seen
by Reuters.
The $11 billion fund believes General Motors has put behind
it the impact of recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in
2014 because of ignition switch problems. It expects GM to begin
its $5 billion share buyback soon.
Greenlight has been closely watched by investors ever since
Einhorn bet against Lehman Brothers months before the investment
bank crumbled in 2008.
Einhorn acknowledged this year has been difficult for the
fund as it lost 1.7 percent in the first three months of the
year, hurt by a 23 percent drop in Micron Technology Inc.
The broader stock market was barely in the black.
"The portfolio had an uneventful and unprofitable quarter,"
the firm said in its letter dated April 20. "Though the broad
market did little, we did even less."
The fund added two new position in stocks that had been
beaten down, aircraft leasing company AerCap Holdings NV
and engineering and construction company Chicago Bridge and Iron
Co NV in the first quarter.
Greenlight said it sold its position in Aetna Inc.
It also exited three "losing short positions that fell victim to
takeovers." These were Safeway Ltd, Freescale
Semiconductor Ltd and Lorillard Inc.
It noted it is tougher to find good long positions because
company valuations are on the high side and earnings are in a
"precarious spot."
