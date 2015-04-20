Einhorn's Greenlight Capital buys into GM again

April 20 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn's
Greenlight Capital has taken a fresh stake in General Motors Co
, nearly a year after exiting its position in the
automaker, the firm said in a letter to clients on Monday.
The fund believes General Motors has put the impact of
recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in 2014 because of
ignition switch issues behind it, while it expects the company
will begin its $5 billion share buyback soon.
The fund also entered into two other long-term investment
positions in AerCap Holdings NV, Chicago Bridge and Iron
Company NV in the first quarter.
Greenlight also said that it had exited its position in
Aetna Inc.
Einhorn detailed the moves in an investment letter obtained
by Reuters.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru and Svea-Hervst
Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Alan Crosby)