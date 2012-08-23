Invoice finance hot again as online exchanges fill bank gap

* Companies head online for funding as banks retreat
* Investors' invoices returns better than stocks and bonds
* Invoice financing: more than 1 trillion euros last year
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, Aug 23 A new twist on an old way of
lending is giving wealthy investors the chance to make profits
from money owed to small businesses.
Invoice financing - advancing funds to firms by buying their
outstanding sales invoices - is booming as a flurry of new
websites provide an online platform for investors to step into a
gap left by retreating banks.
New regulations after the financial crisis have forced
traditional lenders to cut risky financing and left many small
businesses short of funds. Now companies can hook up with
wealthy investors who have been struggling to find big returns
amid flat interest rates and rocky markets.
"Cash-rich investors are finding it hard to put their money
into sound investments. Many businesses need finance that has
been withdrawn by the traditional banks," said the head of one
company managing investments for a wealthy family, which is
registered with new UK website Platform Black.
"It makes sense to ... let these people work together
without the restrictions, costs and lack of flexibility that
exist when the banks get involved."
U.S. site The Receivables Exchange was an early platform,
founded in 2007. It says more than $1.5 billion has been funded
to small and medium-sized businesses through the exchange since
then and more than 2,000 businesses registered.
In Europe the growing popularity of invoice financing has
seen the creation of Sweden's Fakturaborsen and Debitos in
Germany as well as two UK websites, Platform Black and
MarketInvoice. Some 25 million pounds ($39.5 million) has been
advanced through the latter since it was founded 18 months ago.
Last year the invoice finance sector, which includes
services such as factoring, invoice discounting and supply chain
finance, provided clients with more than 1 trillion euros of
funding in Europe alone, according to research by technology and
consultancy firm Demica.
HIGH RETURNS
Invoice financers are among a string of alternative lenders
which have emerged online, the internet easing both the process
of matching up investors with firms and the transfer of money.
Others include peer-to-peer lending and crowdfunding, where
members of the public can invest as little as 10 pounds, either
as a business loan or in return for a small stake. Money can be
locked in for years and with the latter there is no guarantee of
a return.
By comparison the invoice auction sites focus on
sophisticated investors - MarketInvoice requires them to be able
to put in at least 50,000 pounds - who invest for fixed periods
of time, usually 30 to 90 days.
Firms auction their invoices and pay an additional fee to
investors for boosting the company's cash flow. The websites
charge investors a percentage of their gain and businesses a
percentage of the invoice. Some also levy a membership fee.
On MarketInvoice, annualised returns vary between 10 and 24
percent depending on an investor's portfolio of invoices.
Average returns are around 16 percent. I nvestors have made an
average of 1.5 to 2 percent per month through Platform Black,
which began running auctions in June.
In contrast, the UK's FTSE All Share index fell
around 3.3 percent in the year to the end of July, while the
average return on bond funds available in the UK over the same
period was just 0.63 percent.
NEW FORMAT
The latest form of invoice financing is more flexible than
before, when banks typically required companies to sell all
their invoices and pay an ongoing service fee.
By comparison the auction websites let companies pick and
choose which invoices to sell, and investors are able to buy
partial invoices. The average MarketInvoice auction of 80,000 to
100,000 pounds is typically taken by 2-4 buyers who include
hedge funds, asset managers, wealth managers and individuals.
Risk is more transparent, as most of the sites include
access to credit data. The process is also more straightforward.
"This is a very efficient way of buying and selling
invoices. There is not tonnes of paperwork. I just point and
click," said Anu Choraria, who runs a London-based independent
fund and invests her own money through MarketInvoice. She plans
to commit around 250,000 pounds within a year.
Returns from invoices have fallen as competition among
buyers increases and firms coming back for repeat business can
command smaller discounts. But investors expect this to even out
as more companies sign up and markets remain volatile.
"I know of many other investors ... who will be considering
this new asset class in the coming months, especially as
interest rates remain low and may even trend lower," said one
wealthy individual investing through Platform Black.