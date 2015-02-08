Gulf institutional funds favour Japan, Asia, shun Europe - Pictet

DUBAI Feb 8 Gulf institutional investors are
putting their money into Asian equities, in particular Japanese
stocks, but are shunning European shares after years of
underperformance, the Middle East head of Pictet Asset
Management said on Sunday.
Many of these Middle Eastern entities, including some of the
world's largest sovereign wealth funds, have traditionally been
regarded as significant investors into European developed
markets.
Qatar for example, through Qatar Investment Authority and
its subsidiaries, has in recent years embarked on an aggressive
expansion spree which has seen it buy up stakes in major
companies such as Volkswagen and Siemens,
as well as real estate and infrastructure on the continent.
The eyes of many institutional funds are now turning east,
according to Francesco Genovese, regional head of Middle East,
Africa and Central Asia at Pictet Asset Management.
"There's lots of traction for Japanese equities, Asian
equities and global emerging markets (equities), as well as
emerging (market) debt in local currencies," he told reporters
at a media event.
"They were really keen to invest in European equities four
or five years ago, but they have been so disappointing (for
returns) that, now, they look at other investments."
Europe's economy, especially in the euro zone, has struggled
in recent years due to repeated fears over sovereign debt levels
and weak growth indicators.
The euro traded at its lowest level against the dollar in 11
years on Jan. 26, and a poll conducted by Reuters last month
forecast a median average GDP growth rate for the euro zone of
1.1 percent this year and 1.5 percent in 2016.
Japan's Nikkei 225 Index has gained around 54
percent in the last two years, aided by government stimulus
measures.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by William Hardy)