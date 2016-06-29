版本:
Investors pull $831 mln from high-yield funds ahead of Brexit -ICI

NEW YORK, June 29 Investor risk aversion was on
display for a second consecutive week as high-yield junk funds
posted outflows of $831 million in the week leading up to the
Brexit vote, Investment Company Institute data showed on
Wednesday.
    High-yield funds, which posted $269 million in outflows the
prior week, moved in sympathy with domestic equity funds, which
had estimated outflows of $3.9 billion for the week ended June
22, according to ICI data.
    Higher up in the quality curve, investment-grade funds
posted inflows of $1.84 billion for the week, their 12th
consecutive week of inflows, ICI said. 
    "Investors continued to favor lower-risk bond products
focused on investment grade and to a lesser extent government
securities than high-yield corporate bonds," said Todd
Rosenbluth, director of exchange-traded and mutual fund research
at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
    "To us, this is a preference for income stability in light
(of) potentially higher credit default rates in the coming
months."
    Overall, bond funds had estimated inflows of $3.27 billion
for the week, compared with estimated inflows of $1.48 billion
the previous week. Taxable bond funds had estimated inflows of
$1.4 billion, and municipal bond funds had estimated inflows of
$1.87 billion, according to ICI.
    Equity funds had estimated outflows of $3.84 billion for the
week, compared with estimated outflows of $5.86 billion in the
previous week, according to ICI data. 
    Britons voted to leave the European Union in a referendum
held on June 23, a process known as Brexit.
    "If investors had been concerned about possible Brexit, they
would have shifted away from developed international equity
products last week. The data confirms that some investors were
caught off guard," Rosenbluth said.
    "However, domestic equity outflows continued. But in the
prior week, large- and mid-caps had the greatest redemptions.
This time it was multi-cap and the 'other' style. 'Other' is a
catch-all group of lots of investment styles."
    Estimated Flows* to Long-Term Mutual Funds
Millions of dollars
                6/22/16    6/15/16   6/8/16    6/1/16    5/25/16
 Total equity    -3,840     -5,855   -3,807    -6,423     -6,256
    Domestic     -3,902     -4,284   -3,416    -6,147     -5,240
    World            62     -1,572     -391      -276     -1,017
 Hybrid            -611       -887      207      -614        304
 Total bond       3,272      1,481    5,034     1,938      3,480
    Taxable       1,402        -99    3,599       940      1,992
    Municipal     1,871      1,580    1,435       998      1,487
 Total           -1,179     -5,261    1,434    -5,099     -2,472
 
 (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

