UPDATE 2-U.S.-based stock funds post $17.8 bln outflows in latest week - Lipper

(Adds additional flows data)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 27 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $17.8 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Aug.
26 after a plunge in stock markets spurred a flight to funds
that hold safer assets, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper
service showed on Thursday.
The outflows from stock funds were the biggest since
mid-December of last year. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares
bled $11.7 billion to mark their biggest withdrawals since early
May, while funds that specialize in foreign shares posted $6.1
billion in outflows to mark their biggest outflows since Jan.
2008.
Stock exchange-traded funds posted $15.2 billion in
outflows, while stock mutual funds posted $2.6 billion in
outflows. Taxable bond funds posted $2.6 billion in outflows
after attracting $606 million in inflows the prior week.
Taxable bond mutual funds bled $4.7 billion, their biggest
withdrawals since early August 2014, while taxable bond ETFs
attracted their biggest inflows in six weeks at $2.1 billion.
"Investors definitely lightened up on their portfolios,"
said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper.
"While the volatility was hitting these astronomical highs,
(stock ETF investors) weren't willing to stay in the kitchen,
they wanted to get out of the heat," he said. The benchmark S&P
500 sank 6.7 percent over the weekly period and suffered
its worst day since 2011 on Aug. 24.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 of top regional shares
plummeted 8.3 percent over the period, while safe-haven 10-year
U.S. Treasury yields hit 1.91 percent, their lowest level in
about four months. Yields move inversely to prices.
Investors pulled the most cash out of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF
, which recorded $4.3 billion in outflows.
Funds that specialize in European shares posted $928 million
in withdrawals, marking their biggest since October 2014, while
emerging market stock funds posted $2.4 billion in outflows to
mark their biggest since Feb. 2014.
Chinese stock funds posted $464 million in outflows to mark
their biggest in six weeks.
Treasury funds attracted $1.7 billion in new cash, marking
the funds' biggest inflows since April. Low-risk money market
funds attracted $15.2 billion to mark their fourth straight week
of inflows.
Investors shunned high-yield bond funds, which posted $1.6
billion in withdrawals, while investment-grade corporate bond
funds posted their biggest outflows since June 2013, at $2
billion.
Investors hunted for bargains in funds that hold energy
shares and small-cap stocks, with the former attracting their
biggest inflows since early July at $372 million and the
iShares: Russell 2000 ETF attracting $468 million.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -17.792 -0.35 4,740.626 11,476
Domestic Equities -11.708 -0.32 3,374.563 8,235
Non-Domestic -6.084 -0.42 1,366.063 3,241
Equities
All Taxable Bond -2.609 -0.12 2,226.410 5,977
Funds
All Money Market 15.234 0.66 2,314.613 1,218
Funds
All Municipal Bond -0.345 -0.10 333.543 1,453
Funds
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)