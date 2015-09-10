UPDATE 1-Investors yank $16.2 bln from U.S.-based stock funds in week -Lipper

(New throughout, adds quote from head of Americas Research at
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Investors pulled $16.2 billion
out of U.S.-based stock funds in the week ended Sept. 9 after
committing $3.9 billion to the funds over the prior week, data
from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $14.3 billion in
outflows, while funds that specialize in international shares
posted $1.9 billion in outflows. The outflows were mostly from
stock exchange-traded funds, which posted $13.6 billion in
withdrawals.
"Investors, especially ETF investors, are fearing more price
declines in spite of the Dow posting its lowest volatility in
two weeks," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas Research at
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
Bond funds were beneficiaries during the latest flight from
stocks.
Taxable bond funds attracted their first inflows in three
weeks, at $3.6 billion. U.S.-based government-Treasury funds
posted $2.1 billion of inflows, their fifth straight week of
inflows. U.S.-based corporate investment-grade bond funds
attracted $416 million, their first inflows since late July.
Even riskier U.S.-based high-yield "junk" bond funds
attracted $186 million of inflows, their first inflows in three
weeks, Lipper said.
Tjornehoj noted that ETF investors had the biggest effect in
the week ended Wednesday: They pulled $13.6 billion from
equities and added $4.6 billion to bond funds.
Overall, U.S.-based money market funds posted $11.8 billion
of cash withdrawals, their biggest outflows since mid-April,
Lipper added.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -16.188 -0.33 4,901.960 11,808
Domestic -14.277 -0.40 3,524.867 8,490
Equities
Non-Domestic -1.911 -0.14 1,377.093 3,318
Equities
All Taxable Bond 3.649 0.16 2,286.789 6,116
Funds
All Money Market -11.806 -0.50 2,346.293 1,248
Funds
All Municipal -0.096 -0.03 342.911 1,502
Bond Funds
