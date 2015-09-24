U.S.-based stock funds post $2 bln outflows in week -Lipper

NEW YORK, Sept 24 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $2 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Sept. 23
after pouring $12.7 billion into the funds the prior week, data
from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
All of the outflows were from stock exchange-traded funds,
while stock mutual funds attracted their biggest inflows since
late December at $2.9 billion. Taxable bond funds posted $33
million in withdrawals to mark their second straight week of
outflows.
Funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries attracted $1.2
billion to mark their seventh straight week of inflows.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)