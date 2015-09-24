U.S.-based stock funds post $2 bln outflows in week -Lipper

NEW YORK, Sept 24 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $2 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Sept. 23 after pouring $12.7 billion into the funds the prior week, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

All of the outflows were from stock exchange-traded funds, while stock mutual funds attracted their biggest inflows since late December at $2.9 billion. Taxable bond funds posted $33 million in withdrawals to mark their second straight week of outflows.

Funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries attracted $1.2 billion to mark their seventh straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)