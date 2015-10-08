U.S.-based stock funds post $8 bln outflows over latest week - Lipper

NEW YORK Oct 8 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $8 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Oct. 7, marking the biggest outflows from the funds in four weeks, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Taxable bond funds attracted $2.3 billion over the weekly period, marking their first inflows in four weeks. Low-risk money market funds attracted $16.8 billion inflows, marking their biggest inflows since early August.

For the third quarter, taxable bond funds posted $36.2 billion in outflows, marking their biggest withdrawals since the fourth quarter of 2008, preliminary Lipper data showed. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr)