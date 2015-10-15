Stock, bond funds attract $5.5 bln over weekly period -Lipper

BRIEF-ChemoCentryx says its drug CCX872 well tolerated in clinical trial
* Chemocentryx announces presentation of data from ongoing phase Ib clinical trial of CCR2 inhibitor CCX872 in patients with advanced non-resectable pancreatic cancer
NEW YORK Oct 15 Stock and corporate bond funds pulled in $5.5 billion in new money from investors in the week that ended Wednesday, according to data from Lipper on Thursday.
Investors poured $2.5 billion into U.S.-based stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds after the category posted $8 billion in outflows the prior week.
Taxable-bond funds took in $3 billion over the same period, their second consecutive week of attracting new money, Lipper said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* CO EXPECTS TO ISSUE MORE THAN $1 BILLION IN K-724 CERTIFICATES,WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO SETTLE ON OR ABOUT JAN 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 President Donald Trump will name Ajit Pai, a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission, to lead the agency, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the transition.