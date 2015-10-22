Investors pump $8.7 bln into stock and taxable bond funds over weekly period -Lipper

NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S-based stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds attracted$4.3 billion in new money from investors in the week ended Wednesday, according to data from Lipper.

The week marked the second straight week of inflows for funds invested in equities.

Taxable bond funds took in $4.4 billion during the same period, according to the data released on Thursday. The inflows marked the third consecutive week of inflows for fixed-income funds, with higher yielding junk-bond funds taking in $3.3 billion in new money during the week. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)