版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 6日 星期五 06:41 BJT

U.S.-based stock funds attract $5.7 bln new money in week ended Nov 4 -Lipper

NEW YORK Nov 5 U.S.-based stock funds took in $5.7 billion in new cash during the week ended Nov. 4, according to Lipper data released on Thursday.

The inflows were led by funds focused on companies listed in the United States. Domestic-focused stock funds took in $4.3 billion during the period, their fourth straight week of inflows. Non-domestic stock funds took in $1.4 billion over the period.

U.S.-based money-market funds posted $13.8 billion in outflows during the week, marking their largest outflows since April. Taxable bond funds saw $100 million in outflows over the same period. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐