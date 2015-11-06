UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds attract $5.7 bln in latest week -Lipper

(Adds quote, more research data, context)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Nov 5 U.S.-based stock funds posted
their fourth straight week of net new money as investors pumped
$4.4 billion into banks, technology and real estate during the
week that ended Nov. 4, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
The gains were the biggest in months for mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds in each of those sectors, and more than
offset weaker appetites for energy, healthcare and utility
stocks.
The inflows were led by funds focused on U.S.-listed
companies, including the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund
which holds stocks of Wells Fargo & Co, JPMorgan
Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and other
banks. It took in $1.2 billion during the week, Lipper said. The
fund's share price has risen 6.2 percent over the last month.
By contrast, the actively traded broad-market SPDR S&P 500
ETF had $1.2 billion in outflows.
Banks would earn more interest-based revenue if the U.S.
central bank tightens credit.
"The Federal Reserve continued to jawbone the market with
additional hawkish comments about the potential for an interest
rate hike in December," said Pat Keon, a research analyst at
Lipper, in a note.
Overall, domestic-focused stock funds took in $4.3 billion
during the week, while non-domestic stock funds raked in $1.4
billion.
"For the lion's share of the year, money was coming out of
domestic equity funds," Keon said in an interview. "This could
be a reversal of that trend."
High-yield bond funds, which often move in tandem with
stocks, nabbed $2 billion of new money during the week, bringing
the five-week total to $9.6 billion. That is the longest period
of gains for junk debt funds since a six-week stretch from late
January to early March, in which the inflow totaled $11.4
billion.
U.S.-based money-market funds posted $13.8 billion in
outflows during the week, marking their largest outflows since
April.
Yet emerging-market debt funds, many brutalized by sliding
currencies, posted their second straight week of withdrawals, of
$218 million.
Taxable bond funds saw $100 million in outflows over the
same period. ETF investors took $1.6 billion out of those funds,
while mutual fund investors added $1.5 billion in new money,
according to Lipper.
Investors took more than $2 billion in cash out of
investment-grade corporate debt and Treasury funds. And
precious-metals commodities funds, which are often used to guard
against inflation, had $583 million in outflows during the week.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 5.675 0.11 5,249.035 11,898
Domestic Equities 4.274 0.11 3,781.375 8,502
Non-Domestic 1.402 0.10 1,467.660 3,396
Equities
All Taxable Bond -0.100 -0.00 2,306.416 6,059
Funds
All Money Market -13.760 -0.58 2,366.536 1,194
Funds
All Municipal Bond 0.063 0.02 351.244 1,510
Funds
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Richard Chang)