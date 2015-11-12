U.S. stock funds see first outflows in five weeks -Lipper

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 12 Investors in U.S.-based stock
funds withdrew $1 billion in cash during the week that ended
Nov. 11, marking the first outflows from those funds in five
weeks, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
During the same period, taxable bond funds posted $3.7
billion in outflows, their biggest withdrawals since September,
according to Lipper.
The fund research service said safe-haven money-market funds
attracted $6.5 billion during the period, following outflows of
nearly $14 billion the week before.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Ken Wills)