UPDATE 1-U.S. bond funds post biggest outflows since Sept on rate-hike fear -Lipper

NEW YORK, Nov 12 Investors soured on both stock
and bond funds during the week ended Nov. 11, as rising yields
punished U.S. fund managers against the backdrop of increasing
expectations of a December interest rate hike from the Federal
Reserve.
Taxable bond funds based in the United States posted $3.7
billion in outflows during the week, Lipper said, as the average
fund that reported performance to Lipper saw markets trim their
value by 64 basis points. The latest cash withdrawals were the
category's worst results since the week that ended Sept. 30,
according to Lipper.
The funds were hurt as U.S. rates spiked, with yields on the
benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note climbing from
2.230 percent on Nov. 4 to 2.315 percent on Thursday. Bond
yields move inversely to their prices.
"The market is showing some concern on the direction of
interest rates," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research
at Lipper. Friday's blowout jobs report, with October payrolls
posting the best result since last December, triggered the
sell-off in bonds.
Investors' disfavor with rising rates appeared to extend to
other asset classes, including emerging markets, a category that
includes debt-laden countries dependent on cheap borrowing rates
and hobbled by weak commodity prices.
Emerging-markets equity funds posted $493 million in
outflows, while their debt-holding counterparts saw $357 million
in outflows.
"Not only did investors back away from domestic issues, but
emerging-markets investors also read the tea leaves on higher
interest rates, and they pulled money out," said Tjornehoj.
U.S.-based stock funds experienced their first outflows in
five weeks, despite relatively light trading during a week that
included the U.S. Veterans Day holiday.
Those mutual fund and exchange-traded funds posted $1
billion in outflows during the week, Lipper said, driven by
outflows in funds that focus on U.S.-listed stocks.
Domestic equities funds posted $3.2 billion in outflows,
while non-domestic stock funds took in $2.1 billion, Lipper
said.
Domestically, the pain was spread around, with all the large
sector funds tracked by Lipper seeing outflows except for those
focused on technology. Technology funds attracted $350 million
in inflows, continuing a five-week streak, according to Lipper.
The fund research service said safe-haven money-market funds
attracted $6.5 billion during the period, following outflows of
nearly $14 billion the week before.
Among bonds, high-yield funds broke a five-week streak of
inflows, posting $1.8 billion in outflows, Lipper said. The SPDR
Barclays High Yield ETF posted $1.2 billion in outflows
during the week.
The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by
U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -1.046 -0.02 5,264.034 11,927
Domestic Equities -3.157 -0.08 3,719.838 8,515
Non-Domestic 2.110 0.13 1,544.196 3,412
Equities
All Taxable Bond -3.692 -0.17 2,194.376 6,060
Funds
All Money Market 6.521 0.28 2,371.592 1,180
Funds
All Municipal Bond 0.329 0.09 350.284 1,504
Funds
