Stock funds attract $2.9 bln in latest week - Lipper

NEW YORK Nov 27 U.S.-based stock funds attracted $2.9 billion in new cash during the week ended Nov. 25, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Friday.

The positive result for those funds came despite outflows overall for mutual funds invested in equities and other risk assets.

Taxable bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds posted $2.8 billion in outflows over the period, reversing moderate inflows the week before, Lipper said. Low-risk money market funds took in $6.1 billion in new cash during the week after posting more than $20 billion in outflows a week earlier. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)