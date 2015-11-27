Stock funds attract $2.9 bln in latest week - Lipper

NEW YORK Nov 27 U.S.-based stock funds
attracted $2.9 billion in new cash during the week ended Nov.
25, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Friday.
The positive result for those funds came despite outflows
overall for mutual funds invested in equities and other risk
assets.
Taxable bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds posted
$2.8 billion in outflows over the period, reversing moderate
inflows the week before, Lipper said. Low-risk money market
funds took in $6.1 billion in new cash during the week after
posting more than $20 billion in outflows a week earlier.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)