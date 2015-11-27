版本:
UPDATE 1-Stock funds attract $2.9 bln in latest week - Lipper

(New throughout, adds details on negative four-week moving
averages for investment grade and junk bond mutual funds)
    By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, Nov 27 Investors in exchange-traded
funds added nearly $7.7 billion to U.S.-based stock funds during
the week ended Nov. 25, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper
service showed Friday, moderating a wave of withdrawals by
mutual-fund investors from risky assets.
    Overall, U.S.-based stock mutual funds and ETFs attracted
$2.9 billion in new cash during the week.
    The positive result for those funds came despite outflows
overall for mutual funds invested in equities and other risk
assets. Those investors took $4.7 billion out of stock funds and
another $3.5 billion from taxable bond funds.
    Altogether, taxable bond mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds posted $2.8 billion in outflows over the period, reversing
moderate inflows the week before, Lipper said.
    Mutual funds that invest in investment-grade bonds saw cash
withdrawals of $1.8 billion in the week that ended Wednesday,
posting a negative four-week moving average of $627 million.
    High-yield junk bond mutual funds, meanwhile, saw cash
withdrawals of $505 million in the latest week ended Wednesday,
driving their negative four-week moving average to $219 million.
It was the high-yield fund group's third week of cash
withdrawals. 
    Low-risk money market funds took in $6.1 billion in new cash
during the week after posting more than $20 billion in outflows
a week earlier.
    Emerging-market funds saw their streak of outflows extend to
four weeks, though the pace of those withdrawals slowed to $59
million as investment performance improved during the weekly
period. The four-week moving average of outflows for those funds
stands at negative $417 million.
    The period measured by Lipper does not include trading on
Friday, when funds tracking China and a broader suite of
emerging markets all saw their prices decline after Reuters
reported the stock regulator had widened its probe on brokerages
to include the country's fourth-biggest securities firm.
 
    The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by
U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
 Sector         Flow Chg  % Assets  Assets  Count
                ($Bil)              ($Bil)  
 All Equity     2.907     0.06      5,269.  11,833
 Funds                              758     
 Domestic       2.530     0.07      3,724.  8,461
 Equities                           200     
 Non-Domestic   0.376     0.02      1,545.  3,372
 Equities                           558     
 All Taxable    -2.770    -0.13     2,197.  6,061
 Bond Funds                         913     
 All Money      6.117     0.26      2,339.  1,170
 Market Funds                       637     
 All Municipal  0.684     0.19      353.29  1,504
 Bond Funds                         2       
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Andrew Hay)

