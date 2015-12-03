U.S. bond funds saw $2.1 billion in outflows during week ended Dec 2 - Lipper

BRIEF-Cone Midstream increases quarterly cash distribution
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp - declaration of a cash distribution of $0.2724 per unit with respect to Q4 of 2016
NEW YORK Dec 3 Investors pulled $2.1 billion in cash out of U.S.-listed taxable bond funds during the week that ended Dec. 2, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
Stock funds posted $920 million in outflows during the week, led by mutual fund withdrawals, according to the Lipper data, which also measures exchange-traded funds. Stock ETFs, by contrast, took in $3.8 billion.
Lipper said money-market funds attracted $17.8 billion during the week, marking the second consecutive week of inflows for the low-risk investments. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Synchrony financial reports fourth quarter net earnings of $576 million or $0.70 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S