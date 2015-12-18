UPDATE 2-U.S. bond funds bled $15.4 bln amid Fed rate hike -Lipper

(Recasts first paragraph, as well as headline to clarify funds posted outflow) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Dec 18 Investors pulled $15.4 billion from U.S. taxable-bond funds, with some fund categories reporting record withdrawals, in a week tainted by fears about bond market stability, Lipper data for the week ended Dec. 16 showed on Thursday. "We saw some very large redemptions, in fact, we set some records," said Tom Roseen, head of research services for Lipper. The outflows across mutual funds and ETFs invested in bonds came on a dramatic week that whipsawed funds and markets. Investors girded themselves for a Federal Reserve decision on interest rates, while Third Avenue Management shut down its Focused Credit Fund, a junk-bond mutual fund, amid fears that sliding energy prices could lead to more corporate defaults. The U.S. central bank voted, as expected, to increase the target range on the federal funds rate to 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent, from zero to 0.25 percent. Some bond funds have bounced back from a dramatic selloff. But cash moved out of a number of categories of funds during the week in record amounts. The week's outflows of $5.1 billion from investment-grade bond funds were the largest since Lipper began keeping records in 1992. The second and third-largest withdrawals from those funds took place in September as the Fed pondered raising rates. Existing bonds are vulnerable to declining value as interest rates move up. High-yield junk bond funds reported $3.8 billion in outflows over the week, the most since August 2014, Lipper said. "They were getting out of the way of the Fed," Roseen said of investors. "People are focused on the Third Avenue fund taking it on the chin." Stock mutual funds reported $17.3 billion of outflows during the week, the third largest on record, data from the fund research service showed. Most of the largest outflows from those funds have happened in December, suggesting that end-of-year income distributions by funds add to the perception of bloodletting, according to Roseen. Including U.S. listed exchange-traded funds, which took in new money during the week, U.S.-based stock funds reported a net$13.2 billion in outflows, according to Lipper. Emerging-market funds reported $1.1 billion in outflows during the week, Lipper said, for a seventh consecutive week of withdrawals. Treasury and inflation-protected debt funds did better, however, pulling in $539 million and $35 million in new money, respectively. Treasury funds reversed three straight weeks of outflows. European stock funds reported a third straight week of inflows, with $455 million in new money. But Japanese stock funds reported outflows of $776 million, the most since December 2014. U.S. based energy-sector stock funds attracted $1.4 billion of inflows during the week, the most since April, led by more than a billion dollars in new money that moved into the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. Flows into ETFs can be misleading as new shares are sometimes created to satisfy a demand for "shorts," bets that the funds' price will fall. Low-risk money-market funds reported outflows of $11.3 billion for the week, a reversal from the week prior, Lipper said. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count ($Bil) All Equity -13.197 -0.26 5,140.502 11,929 Funds Domestic -9.687 -0.27 3,634.946 8,511 Equities Non-Domestic -3.511 -0.23 1,505.556 3,418 Equities All Taxable -15.413 -0.71 2,157.271 6,105 Bond Funds All Money -11.305 -0.48 2,336.241 1,175 Market Funds All Municipal 0.303 0.09 355.750 1,506 Bond Funds (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Chris Reese, Leslie Adler and Steve Orlofsky)