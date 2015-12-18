版本:
UPDATE 2-U.S. bond funds bled $15.4 bln amid Fed rate hike -Lipper

    By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, Dec 18 Investors pulled $15.4 billion
from U.S. taxable-bond funds, with some fund categories
reporting record withdrawals, in a week tainted by fears about
bond market stability, Lipper data for the week ended Dec. 16
showed on Thursday.
    "We saw some very large redemptions, in fact, we set some
records," said Tom Roseen, head of research services for Lipper.
    The outflows across mutual funds and ETFs invested in bonds
came on a dramatic week that whipsawed funds and markets.
    Investors girded themselves for a Federal Reserve decision
on interest rates, while Third Avenue Management shut down its
Focused Credit Fund, a junk-bond mutual fund, amid
fears that sliding energy prices could lead to more corporate
defaults. 
    The U.S. central bank voted, as expected, to increase the
target range on the federal funds rate to 0.25 percent to 0.50
percent, from zero to 0.25 percent.
    Some bond funds have bounced back from a dramatic selloff.
But cash moved out of a number of categories of funds during the
week in record amounts. 
    The week's outflows of $5.1 billion from investment-grade
bond funds were the largest since Lipper began keeping records 
in 1992. The second and third-largest withdrawals from those
funds took place in September as the Fed pondered raising rates.
Existing bonds are vulnerable to declining value as interest
rates move up.
    High-yield junk bond funds reported $3.8 billion in outflows
over the week, the most since August 2014, Lipper said.
    "They were getting out of the way of the Fed," Roseen said
of investors. "People are focused on the Third Avenue fund
taking it on the chin."
    Stock mutual funds reported $17.3 billion of outflows during
the week, the third largest on record, data from the fund
research service showed.
    Most of the largest outflows from those funds have happened
in December, suggesting that end-of-year income distributions by
funds add to the perception of bloodletting, according to
Roseen.
    Including U.S. listed exchange-traded funds, which took in
new money during the week, U.S.-based stock funds reported a
net$13.2 billion in outflows, according to Lipper.
    Emerging-market funds reported $1.1 billion in outflows
during the week, Lipper said, for a seventh consecutive week of
withdrawals.
    Treasury and inflation-protected debt funds did better,
however, pulling in $539 million and $35 million in new money,
respectively. Treasury funds reversed three straight weeks of
outflows.
    European stock funds reported a third straight week of
inflows, with $455 million in new money. But Japanese stock
funds reported outflows of $776 million, the most since December
2014.
    U.S. based energy-sector stock funds attracted $1.4 billion
of inflows during the week, the most since April, led by more
than a billion dollars in new money that moved into the Energy
Select Sector SPDR Fund. Flows into ETFs can be
misleading as new shares are sometimes created to satisfy a
demand for "shorts," bets that the funds' price will fall.
    Low-risk money-market funds reported outflows of $11.3
billion for the week, a reversal from the week prior, Lipper
said.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):   
 Sector           Flow Chg  % Assets  Assets ($Bil)  Count
                  ($Bil)                             
 All Equity       -13.197   -0.26     5,140.502      11,929
 Funds                                               
 Domestic         -9.687    -0.27     3,634.946      8,511
 Equities                                            
 Non-Domestic     -3.511    -0.23     1,505.556      3,418
 Equities                                            
 All Taxable      -15.413   -0.71     2,157.271      6,105
 Bond Funds                                          
 All Money        -11.305   -0.48     2,336.241      1,175
 Market Funds                                        
 All Municipal    0.303     0.09      355.750        1,506
 Bond Funds                                          
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Chris Reese, Leslie
Adler and Steve Orlofsky)

