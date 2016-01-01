UPDATE 1-Investors pump $10 bln into U.S. stock funds in weekly period -Lipper

(Adds data on mutual funds and ETFs)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Dec 31 Investors pumped $10 billion
into U.S.-based stock funds in the week that ended Dec. 30,
Lipper data showed on Thursday, demonstrating a willingness to
take on risk at the end of a year that has delivered slim gains
to financial markets.
Funds tracking foreign stocks took in money from both mutual
fund and exchange-traded fund investors during the week - $9.3
billion in all, Lipper said - one week after such funds suffered
a historic outflow.
The new money should come as a relief to stockpickers and
index-funds tracking the equity markets, whose funds had
previously posted four consecutive weeks of outflows that
totalled $30 billion as investors digested risks to the global
economy and an interest-rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The $10 billion pulled out of "non-domestic" stock funds
during the week ended Dec. 23 was the largest ever recorded by
Lipper, whose data dates to 1992. The week before that saw an
outflow from investment-grade bond funds of $5.1 billion that
was also the largest since such record-keeping began.
U.S. taxable bond funds posted $1.8 billion in outflows over
the past week, Lipper data showed, the sixth straight week of
outflows. Investment-grade debt funds continued to post
outflows: this week the withdrawals totalled $1.7 billion.
Yet even in bonds, there were green shoots of optimism.
Exchange-traded fund investors added net money to the funds even
as mutual-fund owners pulled out.
High-yield bond funds ended what had been a three-week
streak of multibillion-dollar outflows, taking in $114 million
in new money, as fears abated that tanking energy and commodity
prices would sink debt-laden corporate issuers and fund managers
who had feasted on such debt.
Emerging-market stock funds added $168 million in new money
from investors, their first net inflows since October, according
to Lipper.
Money-market funds took in nearly $17 billion in new money
during the week, according to the fund data service.
The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by
U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity 10.050 0.20 5,141.025 11,901
Funds
Domestic 0.792 0.02 3,626.019 8,476
Equities
Non-Domestic 9.258 0.61 1,515.006 3,425
Equities
All Taxable -1.796 -0.08 2,161.482 6,104
Bond Funds
All Money 16.962 0.74 2,309.528 1,141
Market Funds
All Municipal 1.299 0.36 358.919 1,50
Bond Funds
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom
Brown)