U.S. stock funds post $12 bln outflows during weekly period -Lipper

UK's BT to raise broadband prices in April
LONDON, Jan 20 Britain's biggest telecoms group BT will raise its broadband prices by an inflation-busting 5 or 6 percent in April, as well as charge more for calls and some of its TV packages.
NEW YORK Jan 7 Investors withdrew $12 billion from U.S.-based stock funds in the week that ended Jan. 6, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
U.S.-based taxable-bond funds posted $2.7 billion in outflows during the first week of the year, the fund data service said.
Money-market fund investors pulled $16.7 billion from the low-risk investments during the week, according to Lipper. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Almost a third of the $875 billion leveraged loan market has taken advantage of huge demand for floating-rate assets to cut pricing on existing debt over the last year, shaving interest payments by millions of dollars, and the floodgates are still wide open, lenders said.
* Expects cameron margins to start improving sequentially from Q1 to Q2 - conf call