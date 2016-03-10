U.S.-based stock funds break nine-week streak of outflows -Lipper

NEW YORK, March 10 U.S.-based stock funds attracted $4.6 billion in new cash during the week ended March 9, Lipper data showed on Thursday, breaking a nine-week streak of outflows.

Taxable bond funds in the United States attracted $5.8 billion in new cash during the same weekly period, their seventh straight week adding new cash, the Lipper data showed.

Investors added $2.4 billion in new cash to relatively low risk money-market funds during the week, according to the fund research service. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)