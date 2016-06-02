UPDATE 1-Mutual funds and ETF flows send market conflicting signals

(New throughout; adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, table,
byline)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, June 2 Investors in U.S.-based
exchange-traded funds charged back into the markets in force
over the last week, Lipper data for the weekly period ended
Wednesday showed, delivering stock ETFs $3.9 billion in their
largest inflow since April.
But U.S. fund investors are sending mixed signals about the
markets' direction. ETF investors only softened the blow of a
long-running trend that has seen investors pull money from stock
mutual funds most weeks in favor of bonds.
Mutual fund investors pulled another $4.7 billion from stock
funds this week, their 12th straight week of cash withdrawals.
"There's money on the sidelines," said Pat Keon, research
analyst for Thomson Reuters Lipper. "We're getting mixed
messages."
Fund investors have been grappling with statements from
central-bank policymakers that tighter monetary policy could
come as soon as this summer, a statement the markets took in
stride.
Since Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen said last Friday
that the central bank should "probably" raise rates "in the
coming months," the S&P 500 index has gained a modest 0.3
percent.
Top investors are not sold. Janus Capital Group Inc
investor Bill Gross on Thursday said the historic returns that
investors have reaped for over four decades are over.
His former employer, Pacific Investment Management Co, on
Wednesday warned that unconventional monetary policies might not
sustain growth.
And BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset
manager, sliced its outlook on developed-market stocks even as
it said they would likely perform better than bonds.
"The underlying fundamentals are horrible," said Bob Smith,
president of Sage Advisory, an investor who uses ETFs. "Why
would I want to give up on a defensive position now?"
Overall, investors pulled $776 million from U.S.-based stock
funds in the week that ended June 1, Lipper data showed.
Taxable bond funds suffered $497 million in outflows during
the same period, the research service said, after two straight
weeks taking money in. Relatively low-risk money-market funds
attracted $7.7 billion, marking their sixth straight week
netting new cash.
Nonetheless, investment-grade bond funds attracted $287
million, their 13th straight week of new cash. And
emerging-market equity funds took in $125 million after three
straight weeks of outflows, Lipper data showed.
European stock funds took in $52 million, their first
inflows since late January, according to Lipper, despite fears
ahead of a June 23 referendum on whether Britain should remain
in European Union.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -0.776 -0.02 5,172.667 11,975
Domestic Equities -0.679 -0.02 3,678.815 8,509
Non-Domestic Equities -0.097 -0.01 1,493.852 3,466
All Taxable Bond Funds -0.497 -0.02 2,239.953 6,075
All Money Market Funds 7.652 0.32 2,364.781 1,122
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.473 0.13 374.727 1,411
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Cynthia Osterman)