UPDATE 1-Strong inflows into U.S. bond, emerging-market funds as rate fears ebb

(New throughout; adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, table,
byline)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, June 9 Investors pumped the most funds
into U.S.-based emerging-market stock funds since March in the
latest week, Lipper data released on Thursday showed, as the
U.S. Federal Reserve looked less likely to hike interest rates.
The funds took in $1.7 billion in the week ended June 8, the
largest inflow since the $3.1 billion in 7-day period ended
March 23.
Fund investors also handed a net $1.9 billion to
taxable-bond funds during the latest week, the data showed.
The latest U.S. employment report showed the slowest growth
in more than 5-1/2 years, dampening expectations that the
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in June.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said a few weeks ago that she
expected the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate "in the
coming months."
But she omitted those words from a Monday speech, suggesting
that the weak May jobs report had caused the Fed to reconsider.
A hike in interest rates would erode the value of bonds.
Removing the threat of an imminent hike makes bonds and
debt-laden emerging markets more attractive to investors.
"We assume nothing's going to happen in June," said Tom
Roseen, head of research services at Thomson Reuters Lipper. "It
makes sense to put money to work there."
Money-market funds posted $6.5 billion in outflows, their
first withdrawals since late April.
Investment-grade bond funds took in $1.6 billion, their 14th
straight week of inflows. Emerging-market debt funds added $448
million while high-yield funds attracted $748 million, Lipper
said.
Among other asset classes sensitive to rate forecasts,
inflation-protected bond funds posted an outflow of $319
million, their largest since October 2014, the data showed.
Financial-sector funds had $434 million in outflows,
according to Lipper, withdrawals that followed two consecutive
weeks of net new cash for those funds. Banks earn more in
interest if rates rise.
Government debt funds invested in Treasuries posted $845
million in outflows during the week, Lipper said.
U.S. funds invested in Europe and Japan continued their
trend of mostly posting weekly outflows this year, according to
Lipper, as a strong yen and fears of a British exit from the
European Union continued to weigh on investors.
Investors pulled $852 million from U.S.-based stock funds
overall, Lipper said, as mutual fund investors continued a
long-running trend of trimming exposure to those funds.
Stock exchange-traded funds, taken alone, gathered $3.2
billion in the week.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -0.852 -0.02 5,275.900 12,053
Domestic Equities -1.864 -0.05 3,734.915 8,564
Non-Domestic Equities 1.012 0.07 1,540.985 3,489
All Taxable Bond Funds 1.859 0.08 2,266.981 6,114
All Money Market Funds -6.499 -0.28 2,355.964 1,127
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.852 0.23 378.473 1,413
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Richard Chang)