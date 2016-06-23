UPDATE 1-Investors flee U.S. stock funds before Brexit vote -Lipper

(Recasts; adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quotes,

By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, June 23 U.S. fund investors pulled out
of riskier markets over the last week, data from Lipper showed
on Thursday, as they braced for a British vote on its European
Union membership even as stocks rallied.
Investors pulled $6.1 billion from U.S.-based stock funds
during the weekly period ended June 22, the data showed. That
was the most pulled from the funds since the week ended May 4.
"The theme is Brexit, and people are concerned," said Tom
Roseen, head of research services for Thomson Reuters Lipper.
Voting closed in the so-called "Brexit" referendum on
Thursday, and early surveys pointed to voters' choosing to
remain in the bloc.
The weeks before the vote brought dire predictions of
economic fallout if Britain decides to leave.
Yet those fears eased in the days before the vote as polls
suggested a remain vote might triumph.
U.S. fund investors fled stocks as MSCI's 46-country All
World index recorded five straight days of
gains.
In the latest week, investors pulled $1.8 billion from
U.S.-based stock mutual funds and withdrew $4.3 billion from
stock ETFs, according to Lipper data.
Similarly, U.S.-based funds invested in European stocks
posted $857 million in outflows during the week, their third
straight week of outflows and largest since the week ended May
11. Those funds rose an average 5.3 percent during the week,
Lipper performance data shows.
High-yield bond funds, which often move in tandem with
stocks, recorded $766 million in outflows. And global debt funds
returned $325 million in cash to investors, according to Lipper.
By contrast, precious metals funds took in $662 million and
their eighth straight week of inflows, Lipper said.
"Investors have been trying to find places to hide," said
Roseen.
Taxable-bond funds in the United States attracted $2.5
billion during the same period, reversing outflows from the week
prior. Relatively safe money-market funds took in $1.2 billion,
the research service said.
Roseen said the withdrawals leave money on the sidelines
that could be redeployed in stocks in the coming weeks.
For now, Michel Del Buono, global strategist at Makena
Capital Management, which oversees $20 billion of assets, said
investor aversion to risk in recent weeks stems from
"uncertainty and worries" about slowing growth, particularly "a
China meltdown."
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg Pct of Assets Count
($ blns) Assets ($ blns)
All Equity Funds -6.110 -0.12 5,141.761 12,076
Domestic Equities -2.636 -0.07 3,643.438 8,583
Non-Domestic Equities -3.473 -0.24 1,498.323 3,493
All Taxable Bond Funds 2.522 0.11 2,255.847 6,076
All Money Market Funds 1.179 0.05 2,351.056 1,132
All Municipal Bond Funds 1.442 0.39 373.281 1,403
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jennifer Ablan,
Bernard Orr)