Money market funds attract $25.1 bln inflows after Brexit vote - Lipper

NEW YORK, June 30 Low-risk money market funds attracted $25.1 billion in new cash in the week ended June 29 after Britain voted to leave the European Union, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Stock funds posted $6.8 billion in outflows to mark their biggest withdrawals since early May, while taxable bond funds posted $2.6 billion in outflows after raking in $2.5 billion the prior week. Commodities and precious metals funds, as well as funds that specialize in safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, attracted their biggest inflows since February. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

