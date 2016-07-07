U.S.-based gold funds attract most money since February -Lipper

NEW YORK, July 7 Investors poured the most money
into U.S.-based funds invested in gold and other precious metals
since February, adding $2 billion to these funds in the latest
week, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
Investors also pulled $1.3 billion from financial and
banking sector funds during the same week, the largest outflows
in about a year. The outflows came during the seven-day period
through July 6, as markets digested Britain's June 23 vote to
exit the European Union.
