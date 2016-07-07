UPDATE 1-U.S.-based gold funds attract most money since February - Lipper

(Adds details on mutual fund and ETF flows, analyst quote,
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, July 7 Investors poured the most money
into U.S.-based funds invested in precious metals since
February, adding $2 billion to these funds in the latest week,
data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Fund investors bid up gold and other precious metals prices
during the seven-day period ended July 6 as markets took cover
following Britain's June 23 vote to exit the European Union, a
process often referred to as Brexit.
SPDR Gold Shares was especially popular, taking in
$1.4 billion over the week.
"Investors had been down on gold for such a long period of
time," said Tom Roseen, Lipper's head of research services.
Now the metal is a top performer. Precious metals funds
posted strong gains in four of the past five weeks, rising more
than 4 percent over the most recent week Lipper measured.
The latest week marks the 10th straight week of inflows for
gold funds.
Safe-haven U.S. Treasury funds also reeled in $864 million,
their third straight week of inflows, according to Lipper.
Investors pulled $1.3 billion from financial-sector funds
during the same week - the largest outflows since the week ended
July 15, 2015 - as yields on long-term U.S. Treasury debt sank
to record lows.
Bank revenues are curbed by persistently low rates.
Emerging markets, by contrast, have been helped by central
bankers' loose monetary policy, their distance from the European
drama, healthy yields and a rebound in oil prices this year.
Emerging-market debt funds took in $481 million, their largest
inflows since early March, Lipper said. Taxable bond funds took
in $4.1 billion, following strong weeks for corporate-debt
funds.
Stock funds posted $1.4 billion in outflows. The optimism of
exchange-traded fund investors that the Brexit vote might not
derail stocks was nonetheless overwhelmed by a long-running
trend of withdrawals from stock mutual funds.
U.S.-based stock mutual funds posted $6.1 billion in
outflows in the latest week, their 17th week of cash
withdrawals, according to Lipper data.
Stock ETFs took in $4.6 billion in the latest week ended
Wednesday, according to the data.
"The flight to safety was a bit mixed," said Roseen. Some
people, he said, "have finally breathed a sigh of relief that
Brexit was not as bad as they anticipated."
Funds focused on domestic shares took in $1.5 billion,
breaking a streak of outflows that lasted nine consecutive
weeks. Funds focused on international stocks posted $2.9 billion
in outflows.
European stock funds posted $1.4 billion in outflows during
the week, their largest withdrawals in Lipper's database since
May.
Low-risk money market funds posted $34 billion in outflows
after $25 billion inflows the week prior, which Roseen said
could be attributed to end-of-quarter cash movements by
investors.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg Pct of Assets Count
($ blns) Assets ($ blns)
All Equity Funds -1.443 -0.03 5,057.492 11,799
Domestic Equities 1.491 0.04 3,620.702 8,419
Non-Domestic Equities -2.933 -0.20 1,436.789 3,380
All Taxable Bond Funds 4.134 0.18 2,260.860 5,970
All Money Market Funds -34.024 -1.48 2,272.802 1,068
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Diane Craft)