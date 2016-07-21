版本:
U.S.-based emerging-market debt funds attract most money on record -Lipper

NEW YORK, July 21 Investors poured the most money on record into U.S.-based funds that buy emerging-market countries' debt in the week ended July 20, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed on Thursday.

The debt funds attracted $918 million during the week, larger than in any other week dating back to 1992. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)

