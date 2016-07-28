U.S.-based funds post 2nd straight week of outflows -Lipper

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
NEW YORK, July 28 Investors withdrew $4.1 billion from U.S.-based stock funds in the week ended July 27, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed on Thursday, delivering the funds their second straight week of outflows.
U.S.-based funds invested in taxable bonds attracted $2.8 billion during the same period, their fourth straight week of inflows, the research service's data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance