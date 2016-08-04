U.S.-based stock funds post $3.6 bln outflows in latest week - Lipper

NEW YORK Aug 4 Investors ratcheted down their exposure to riskier assets during the week ended Aug. 3, pulling $3.6 billion from U.S.-based stock funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Taxable bond funds in the United States posted $96 million in outflows during the same period, the research service's data showed, marking their first net withdrawals since June. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)