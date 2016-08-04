U.S.-based stock funds post $3.6 bln outflows in latest week - Lipper

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
NEW YORK Aug 4 Investors ratcheted down their exposure to riskier assets during the week ended Aug. 3, pulling $3.6 billion from U.S.-based stock funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
Taxable bond funds in the United States posted $96 million in outflows during the same period, the research service's data showed, marking their first net withdrawals since June. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer