UPDATE 1-U.S. junk bond funds post largest withdrawals since December - Lipper

(Recasts; adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote,
table, byline)
    By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, Aug 4 Investors ratcheted down their
exposure to higher-risk assets during the week ended Aug. 3,
taking $2.5 billion from high-yield bond funds in what
constitutes the largest weekly withdrawal for those funds since
a massive December selloff.
    The withdrawals shed light on the degree that declining oil
prices and profit-taking are starting to weigh on some riskier
markets even as investors hunt for financial assets - such as in
emerging markets - which offer strong yields.
    Several benchmarks for oil fell into a bear market in late
July as U.S. crude prices posted their worst monthly loss
in a year, though prices have since rebounded somewhat.
 
    Despite oil's woes, energy-heavy junk bond indexes have
managed to maintain strength. The bonds have rallied since oil
hit a more than 10-year low in February. 
    "You see money going on the sidelines, waiting to see how
things are going to shake out," said Pat Keon, research analyst
for Thomson Reuters Lipper.
    The latest week's fund outflows were the largest for
so-called junk debt since the week that ended Dec. 16, when the
funds posted $3.8 billion in outflows, as the drop in oil roiled
markets. At that point, the average junk fund's bonds sank by
more than 1 percent for two weeks straight, Lipper data shows.
    U.S.-based stock funds posted $3.6 billion in overall
withdrawals in the latest week, the data showed. Energy sector
stock funds also posted their largest withdrawals since
December, returning $470 million in cash.
    New money flowed into low-risk assets. 
    U.S.-based money market funds took in $3.8 billion in the
week, while funds invested in gold and other precious metals
took in $838 million, according to Lipper.
    Investors spared emerging markets their wrath, delivering
$1.8 billion to stock funds focused on those economies and $613
million to emerging market debt funds. 
    The funds are seen as attractive by investors who see the
stocks as priced cheaply and the debt as offering an
all-too-rare opportunity to boost yields as central banks
worldwide have pushed rates lower.
    Investment-grade bond funds took in $2.5 billion, their
fifth straight week of inflows. Overall, U.S.-based taxable bond
funds posted $96 million in outflows during the same period, the
research service's data showed, marking their first net
withdrawals since June.
     The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs:
    
 Sector                    Flow Chg  Pct of    Assets     Count
                           ($ blns)  Assets    ($ blns)   
 All Equity Funds          -3.633    -0.07     5,313.187  12,040
 Domestic Equities         -3.841    -0.10     3,787.436   8,558
 Non-Domestic Equities      0.208     0.01     1,525.752   3,482
 All Taxable Bond Funds    -0.096    -0.00     2,306.085   6,064
 All Money Market Funds     3.849     0.16     2,382.285   1,093
 All Municipal Bond Funds   0.784     0.20       390.385   1,413
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jennifer Ablan, G
Crosse)

