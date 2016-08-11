UPDATE 1-Investors take more risk in bond funds than stocks during week

(Recasts top with high yield; adds data on mutual funds and
ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Aug 11 Investors reversed course and
poured money into even the riskiest bonds in the latest week,
for inflows into U.S.-based high-yield bond funds of $1.7
billion after two straight weeks of outflows, Lipper data showed
on Thursday.
The data reveal fund investors' appetite for yield is
pushing them to take risk in bonds rather than domestic stocks,
said Pat Keon, research analyst for Thomson Reuters Lipper.
"People are looking for yield," he said. "It's a bull
market, but a bull market without much enthusiasm."
Some investors see muted potential for greater returns in
stocks with the market reaching record highs, while U.S.
corporate debt still offers the potential for some return. That
is valuable to investors confronting $11.4 trillion in
negative-yielding bonds in the sovereign market alone, Fitch
Ratings data showed on Wednesday.
Overall, investors poured $5.2 billion into U.S.-based
taxable bond funds in the week to Aug. 10, according to the
data. The bond funds have had net inflows in five of the last
six weeks.
Encouraging risk takers was a rise in the MSCI All-Country
World equity index of 1.4 percent during the
seven-day period Lipper measured. And after more than a year
without setting new records, the benchmark S&P 500 has
reached new peaks consistently after breaking to an all-time
high a month ago.
Strong U.S. economic data during the week boosted the
probability of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year.
Meanwhile, Germany's DAX index jumped to its
highest level of 2016 on well-received earnings reports.
The celebratory mood did not lift overall sales for
U.S.-based stock funds, which posted $3.8 billion in outflows
for the week, the fund research service's data showed. U.S.
stock funds have been out of favor most of this year.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs:
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -3.846 -0.07 5,383.221 12,069
Domestic Equities -3.431 -0.09 3,822.331 8,587
Non-Domestic Equities -0.415 -0.03 1,560.891 3,482
All Taxable Bond Funds 5.173 0.22 2,325.219 6,081
All Money Market Funds -2.984 -0.13 2,374.168 1,097
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.871 0.23 383.790 1,410
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Leslie Adler)