NEW YORK, Sept 1 Investors pulled $748 million from U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, adding to a nearly unbroken streak of withdrawals in recent months, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Taxable bond funds in the United States posted $874 million outflows during the week through Aug. 31, after three weeks of inflows, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, editing by G Crosse)