版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五 05:32 BJT

U.S. taxable bond funds net $3.4 bln in latest week - Lipper

NEW YORK, Sept 8 Investors added $3.4 billion in cash to U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the week through Sept. 7, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds' fourth week in five of posting positive flows.

Stock funds in the United States recorded $271 million in outflows during the week, their third straight week of net withdrawals, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, editing by G Crosse)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐