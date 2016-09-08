U.S. taxable bond funds net $3.4 bln in latest week - Lipper

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Investors added $3.4 billion in cash to U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the week through Sept. 7, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds' fourth week in five of posting positive flows.
Stock funds in the United States recorded $271 million in outflows during the week, their third straight week of net withdrawals, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, editing by G Crosse)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)