U.S. taxable bond funds net $3.4 bln in latest week - Lipper

NEW YORK, Sept 8 Investors added $3.4 billion in cash to U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the week through Sept. 7, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds' fourth week in five of posting positive flows.

Stock funds in the United States recorded $271 million in outflows during the week, their third straight week of net withdrawals, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, editing by G Crosse)