U.S.-based stock funds post 2nd straight week of outflows -Lipper

NEW YORK Oct 13 Investors pulled cash from U.S.-based stock funds for the second straight week, withdrawing $3.4 billion during the seven days through Oct. 12, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed on Thursday.

U.S.-based taxable bond funds posted $2.1 billion in withdrawals during the same period, following three consecutive weeks of inflows, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)

