Investors flock from U.S.-based stock and bond funds to cash -Lipper

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK Nov 3 Investors pulled $7.7 billion from U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the weekly period through Nov. 2, the largest withdrawals from those funds since December 2015, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed on Thursday.
U.S.-based stock funds recorded $3.4 billion in withdrawals during the same week, while money-market funds took in $22.2 billion, the data showed.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
