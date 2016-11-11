UPDATE 2-U.S.-based TIPS funds attract 2nd biggest inflows on record -Lipper

(Adds high-yield, Treasury funds; table)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 10 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $1 billion into inflation-protected bond funds in the
week ended Nov. 9, marking the funds' second-biggest inflows
since records began in October 2002, data from Thomson Reuters'
Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Stock funds attracted $265 million in new cash overall,
marking their first inflows in six weeks. U.S.-focused stock
funds attracted $2.4 billion in inflows, while funds that hold
non-U.S. stocks posted $2.2 billion in outflows.
The figures represent inflows and outflows during the week
ended Wednesday, which captures movements following Donald
Trump's U.S. presidential victory. Shares rallied strongly on
Wednesday and Thursday with the long end of the Treasury yield
curve selling off, suggesting investors expect Trump's policies
will boost economic growth and inflationary pressures.
"Flows into inflation-protected securities funds was the
second largest on record and much of that came from authorized
participants (ETF investors), the largest occurring in April
2015," when investors were then bracing for rate hikes, said Tom
Roseen, head of research services at Thomson Reuters Lipper. "If
Trump truly plans on injecting money into infrastructure
development and growing the economy, that could be
inflationary," he said.
Roseen pointed out however that loan participation funds had
their first week of outflows in 15. "So some investors are
backing off their bet, slightly, that the Fed will raise rates
in December," he said.
Some pundits think the Fed may need to evaluate what a Trump
presidency will do to the economy before pulling the trigger, he
said. "I think the economy will be doing just fine and they'll
still hike rates in December," Roseen said.
That thought played hand-in-hand with the rise in equities.
Investors poured $9.4 billion into stock ETFs, the biggest
inflows since July, with the SPDR S&P 500 taking in over $6.5
billion and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF adding more than $1.3
billion. Equity ETF returns jumped 2.12 percent for the week.
In contrast, equity mutual funds witnessed $9.1 billion in
net redemptions, their 35th consecutive week of net outflows,
according to Lipper.
"So, mom and pop are still very concerned with the
uncertainties facing them," Roseen said.
U.S.-based high-yield bond funds also saw cash withdrawals.
The group posted $669 million of outflows over the weekly
period, the fifth straight week of outflows, according to
Lipper. At the opposite end of the credit spectrum, U.S.-based
government-Treasury funds attracted $1.6 billion, the biggest
inflows since late January.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs:
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count
($Bil)
All Equity 0.265 0.01 5,280.383 11,950
Funds
Domestic 2.437 0.07 3,745.583 8,528
Equities
Non-Domestic -2.172 -0.14 1,534.800 3,422
Equities
All Taxable -0.728 -0.03 2,327.763 6,026
Bond Funds
All Money -0.385 -0.02 2,353.138 1,028
Market Funds
All Municipal 0.063 0.02 386.991 1,410
Bond Funds
