UPDATE 1-$4.1 bln pulled from U.S.-based taxable mutual bond funds during week -Lipper

By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Dec 1 Investors pulled $4.1 billion
from U.S.-based taxable-bond mutual funds, the most since June,
as a bond selloff forced interest rates higher and rattled
investors, Lipper data for the latest week showed on Thursday.
"Investors are pulling the trigger and are starting, maybe,
the rotation out of bond funds," said Tom Roseen, head of
research services for Thomson Reuters Lipper.
Municipal bond funds continued to be punished as well,
losing $2.1 billion to redemptions. Investment-grade corporate
bonds posted $1.3 billion in outflows during the seven days
through Nov. 30.
Both categories of bonds had been popular this year before
rates started rising along with expectations that U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump could push policies that stoke
inflation. In addition, the Federal Reserve is widely expected
to raise interest rates later this month.
The $4.1 billion in bond mutual fund outflows was partially
offset by $1.1 billion in opportunistic taxable-bond buying by
exchange-traded funds, the Lipper data showed.
High-yield "junk" bond funds took in $342 million, while
bonds that invest inflation-protected government debt took in
$156 million. Loan-participation funds, invested in bonds that
pay out more when rates rise, took in $339 million and delivered
a third straight week of positive performance.
"They're being selective," said Roseen.
Investors extended a streak of mostly withdrawals for
European funds this year, pulling $335 million in the latest
week, according to the data. On Sunday, Italy faces a
constitutional reform referendum that could lead to the
resignation of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, trigger renewed
turmoil in the country's battered banking sector, and push the
euro zone back toward the edge of crisis.
But Japanese stock funds in the United States, helped by
rising stocks and a falling yen, pulled in $158 million in a
third straight week of inflows, Lipper said.
Fund investors appeared to bet against a deal by oil
producers to stabilize prices, Roseen said, as they pulled $450
million from energy-sector funds.
That deal came through on Wednesday as the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to its first oil output
reduction since 2008.
Overall, stock funds in the United States posted $961
million in outflows during the week, Lipper said, with mutual
fund selling partially offset by ETF inflows. Relatively
low-risk money-market funds took in $10.6 billion.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including
ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($blns) ($blns)
All Equity Funds -0.961 -0.02 5,359.307 11,916
Domestic Equities 0.154 0.00 3,857.227 8,512
Non-Domestic Equities -1.115 -0.07 1,502.080 3,404
All Taxable Bond Funds -3.013 -0.13 2,305.112 6,016
All Money Market Funds 10.620 0.45 2,382.768 1,022
All Municipal Bond Funds -2.081 -0.56 368.492 1,407
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Leslie Adler)