UPDATE 1-Investors choose cash over U.S.-based stock and bond funds

(Adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, context, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Dec 8 Investors cast a wary eye on markets in the latest week, rerouting $14.7 billion to cash-like investments in the largest weekly inflow in a month, Lipper data for U.S.-based funds showed on Thursday. The fourth straight inflow into low-risk money-market funds, during the seven days through Dec. 7, comes even as stock indexes soared to new highs after the November U.S. presidential election. That rally has done little to convince investors to buy stock mutual funds. Investors pulled $9.9 billion from those products in the latest week, while stock ETFs attracted $8 billion. "Equity mutual funds have been suffering outflows through the whole post-election rally," said Thomson Reuters Lipper research analyst Pat Keon. "This week, it actually took a bit of a nosedive." The result deflates a report Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute trade group that showed equity mutual funds recorded a moderate inflow during the eight days through Nov. 30. The mutual funds are closing out their worst year of sales since the financial crisis in 2008, ICI data showed, as funds with active managers notched lackluster performance against relatively low-cost index funds and ETFs that track the market. GREAT ROTATION DELAYED The projections of growth under a new presidential administration have lifted stocks but sparked fears of bond-harming inflation, and of a "great rotation" from bonds to stocks. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also widely expected to hike rates after a policy meeting next week, a move that could hurt bond prices. But taxable-bond funds showed resilience, breaking a five-week streak of outflows and attracting $1.1 billion, Lipper said. Loan-participation funds, which hike payouts as rates increase, took in $1.8 billion and the most cash since 2013. High-yield bond funds attracted $2 billion and investment-grade bond funds raised $2.6 billion during the week. The corporate bonds pay higher yields that can compensate for losses as rates rise. Municipal bond funds continued to be ransacked, posting $2.2 billion in outflows, the data showed. International debt funds posted $1 billion in outflows, marking the category's worst withdrawals since June 2013, as investors worried whether emerging markets can repay debts in increasingly pricey U.S. dollars. Investors funneled $997 million and the most money in a year to energy sector funds after top oil producers agreed to cut output in a bid to support prices. Healthcare funds posted $408 million in withdrawals, the largest outflows since October, as Trump's comments on prescription-drug pricing wounded the sector. The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($blns) ($blns) All Equity Funds -1.987 -0.04 5,456.723 11,875 Domestic Equities -1.687 -0.04 3,929.629 8,487 Non-Domestic Equities -0.300 -0.02 1,527.094 3,388 All Taxable Bond Funds 1.116 0.05 2,316.628 5,999 All Money Market Funds 14.695 0.62 2,396.239 1,017 All Municipal Bond Funds -2.214 -0.60 368.430 1,406 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Bernard Orr)