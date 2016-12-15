Rotation from U.S.-based bond funds to stocks accelerates -Lipper

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 15 Investors poured $6.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the week through Dec. 14, Lipper data showed on Thursday, accelerating a rotation from bonds to stocks as U.S. policymakers raised interest rates for the first time in a year.
Taxable bond funds posted $5.8 billion in outflows during the same weekly period, their largest withdrawals since the U.S. presidential election, the data showed.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.