版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 06:12 BJT

Rotation from U.S.-based bond funds to stocks accelerates -Lipper

NEW YORK Dec 15 Investors poured $6.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the week through Dec. 14, Lipper data showed on Thursday, accelerating a rotation from bonds to stocks as U.S. policymakers raised interest rates for the first time in a year.

Taxable bond funds posted $5.8 billion in outflows during the same weekly period, their largest withdrawals since the U.S. presidential election, the data showed.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐