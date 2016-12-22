版本:
U.S.-based stock funds post $21.6 bln withdrawals during week -Lipper

NEW YORK Dec 22 U.S.-based stock funds posted $21.6 billion in withdrawals during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, adding to a trend of outflows from actively managed mutual funds that has lasted the better part of the year.

Taxable bond funds recorded $2 billion in outflows during the same week, the data showed.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Andrew Hay)
