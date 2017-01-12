U.S. investment-grade bond fund inflows biggest in nearly 2 years -Lipper

NEW YORK Jan 12 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $4 billion into investment-grade corporate bond funds in
the week ended Jan. 11, marking the funds' biggest inflows since
early February 2015, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service
showed on Thursday.
Taxable bond funds overall attracted $3.9 billion in new
cash to mark their biggest inflows since late September. Stock
funds attracted $2.4 billion in inflows to mark their third
straight week of new demand.
