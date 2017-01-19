版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 07:55 BJT

UPDATE 1-Investors pull cash from stock funds ahead of Trump inauguration

(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table,
byline)
    By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, Jan 19 Investors pulled $3.1 billion
from U.S.-based stock funds over the last week, Lipper data
showed on Thursday, showing a waning appetite for risk ahead of
Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.
    The withdrawals are a first for U.S. stock funds this year,
according to Lipper. The funds had been buoyed by Trump's
November U.S. presidential election victory and the surprising
equity rally that followed.
    The Russell 2000 index of relatively small public
U.S. companies has returned nearly 13 percent since the
election.
    Yet during the latest week, U.S. funds that buy shares in
domestic companies posted $5.2 billion in withdrawals. By
contrast, international stock funds added $2.1 billion.
    "This could be the Trump rally coming to a natural end,"
said Pat Keon, senior research analyst at Thomson Reuters
Lipper, "as the hard work of governing the country starts to
come into play."
    "We've seen some reversals of trends we've seen since the
election," said Keon.
    In a note on Wednesday, the managers of BlackRock Inc's
 largest mutual fund, the $41 billion Global Allocation
Fund, warned U.S. stocks are trading at "elevated"
prices, potentially based on an overly optimistic view of the
new administration's stimulus plans. They said they see greater
value in Japan and Europe.
    Trump, who takes office on Friday, also said the U.S. dollar
is "too strong" in an interview in the Wall Street Journal on
Monday, raising questions about what the president-elect might
do to halt its rise.
    Precious metals commodities funds, which invest in
dollar-sensitive gold, attracted $138 million in their first
week of inflows since the U.S. election.
    But bank sector funds, which reported strong performance
after the election, posted $609 million in withdrawals after
three straight weeks of inflows.
    Loan-participation funds, which pay out more as interest
rates rise, took in $548 million in their 10th straight week of
inflows as the U.S. Federal Reserve has promised further rate
hikes in 2017.
    Overall, U.S.-based taxable bond funds attracted $1.5
billion in their third straight week of inflows during the seven
days through Jan. 18, the data showed, with corporate debt funds
being especially in demand.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
 Sector                    Flow Chg  % Assets  Assets     Count
                           ($blns)             ($blns)    
 All Equity Funds          -3.062    -0.06     5,556.626  11,845
 Domestic Equities         -5.187    -0.13     3,984.032  8,467
 Non-Domestic Equities     2.125     0.14      1,572.594  3,378
 All Taxable Bond Funds    1.466     0.06      2,328.682  5,963
 All Money Market Funds    -17.962   -0.77     2,320.648  1,036
 All Municipal Bond Funds  0.512     0.14      370.478    1,408
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Cynthia Osterman)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐