2017年 2月 10日

Investors put $7.5 bln in U.S.-based bond funds in week -Lipper

NEW YORK, Feb 9 Investors added $7.5 billion in
cash to U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the week through
Feb. 8, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the sixth
straight week of inflows.
    Stock funds based in the United States took in $2.4 billion
during the week, the data showed.

 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)
