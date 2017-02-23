版本:
UPDATE 1-Charmed by U.S. tax plans, investors buy stock, bond funds

 (Recasts; adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst
comment, table, byline)
    By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, Feb 23 Investors are showing
increasing comfort wading into the markets, lavishing cash on
U.S.-based stock and corporate bond funds in the latest week,
Lipper data showed on Thursday.
    Those stock funds attracted $2.7 billion during the week
ended Feb. 22, their fourth consecutive week of inflows, and
taxable bond funds took in another $4 billion, the research
service's data showed. The bond funds have gathered money for
eight straight weeks.
    U.S. President Donald Trump, in an interview on Thursday
with Reuters, spoke favorably about a tax proposal that could
cut corporate tax rates and exempt U.S. export revenues from
federal taxes but impose an implicit 20 percent tax on imports.

    Pat Keon, senior research analyst for Thomson Reuters
Lipper, said markets are increasingly charmed by tax cut and
deregulation proposals touted by Republicans, including Trump.
    "There's a lot of enthusiasm in the markets for that, a lot
of positive investor sentiment," said Keon.
    "It seems like every day there's another mini-controversy in
the news about things not related to the economy, and it seems
to be holding the administration back from getting going on the
economy," Keon said. "You wonder how long the markets and
investors will keep waiting."
    For now, the optimism continues, with $2.6 billion moving
into investment-grade bond funds, their 10th straight week of
inflows. High-yield bond funds attracted $726 million, Lipper
said.
    The lion's share of money in stock funds has moved into
exchange-traded funds.
    For the week, stock ETFs attracted $2.9 billion while mutual
funds posted withdrawals of $176 million. Mutual funds are seen
to represent retail investors' moves, while ETFs reflect a range
of investors, including institutions such as hedge funds.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve released the minutes of its last
policy meeting on Wednesday, which showed its officials believe
it may be appropriate to raise interest rates again "fairly
soon" should jobs and inflation data come in line with
expectations.
    Investors withdrew cash from energy stock funds and interest
rate-sensitive utilities and real estate funds over the last
seven days, while shuffling more money into banks and
technology, the data showed.
    Overall, demand for stock funds was roughly evenly split
between funds that invest at home and those that invest abroad.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds:
    
 Sector                    Flow Chg  Pct of    Assets     Count
                           ($ blns)  Assets    ($ blns)   
 All Equity Funds          2.745     0.05      5,770.808  11,823
 Domestic Equities         1.389     0.03      4,130.341  8,437
 Non-Domestic Equities     1.355     0.08      1,640.467  3,386
 All Taxable Bond Funds    3.987     0.17      2,372.818  5,949
 All Money Market Funds    3.964     0.17      2,346.829  1,037
 All Municipal Bond Funds  0.149     0.04      371.216    1,409
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Jonathan Oatis)
