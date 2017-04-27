U.S.-based stock funds attract $7.2 bln inflows in latest week -Lipper

BRIEF-CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 pct stake by Aceville in Flipkart
* CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 percent stake by Aceville in Flipkart Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 27 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $7.2 billion into stock funds in the week ended Wednesday, marking the biggest inflows in seven weeks, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares attracted $6.2 billion, marking their biggest inflows since the week ended March 1. International-focused stock funds attracted $1.8 billion to mark their sixth straight week of inflows. Taxable bond funds attracted $6.3 billion to mark their sixth straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets
May 23 Toll Brothers Inc's profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates, boosted by robust demand and the U.S. luxury homebuilder raised its sales forecast for fiscal 2017.