1 天前
U.S.-based stock funds post $3.3 bln outflows in latest week -Lipper
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月6日 / 晚上9点24分 / 1 天前

U.S.-based stock funds post $3.3 bln outflows in latest week -Lipper

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $3.3 billion out of stock funds in the week ended July 5, marking the third straight week of outflows from the funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Taxable bond funds posted $242 million in outflows to mark their second straight week of outflows. Low-risk money market funds attracted $1.6 billion in inflows to mark their second straight week of new demand. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

