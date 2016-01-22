版本:
UPDATE 1-Investors pull billions from stock funds for 3rd straight week -Lipper

(New throughout; adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst
quote)
    By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, Jan 21 Investors yanked $5.2 billion
from stock mutual funds in the United States during the sharply
volatile week that ended Jan. 20, Lipper data showed on
Thursday, marking three consecutive weeks of outflows.
    World stocks and corporate credits came under severe selling
pressure as oil sank below $27 a barrel to its lowest level
since 2003. 
    High-yield junk bond funds were at the epicenter of the
market anxiety, and they posted $2 billion in outflows, their
third straight week not taking in net new money, according to
Lipper.
    "It's been a bad start to the year across the board," said
Lipper research analyst Pat Keon. "With that type of volatility
it seemed to be a lot of emotion-based trading out there that's
causing these swings."
    Investors pulled $412 million from taxable-bond funds during
the weekly period, Lipper said, a relatively small figure but
one that nonetheless delivered the funds their ninth straight
week of withdrawals.
    Altogether, taxable-bond funds have bled $42.3 billion over
their nine-week streak of outflows, which started Nov. 19,
Lipper data showed. Investors have pulled $25.6 billion from
U.S. stock funds over the last three weeks; over the last week
those funds lost $3.5 billion to investor withdrawals, according
to the data.
    Risk assets rebounded a bit on Thursday, providing new hope
to investors that the worst may be over. And ETF investors were
willing to take on some risk in bonds during the weekly period
measured by Lipper, blunting the impact of $2.6 billion in
outflows from mutual fund investors. Taxable-bond ETFs took in
$2.2 billion over the same period, the data showed.
     But continued fears of China's economic slowdown, weakening
corporate prospects in the United States and uncertainty over
intervention by monetary policymakers weighed on see-sawing
financial markets. 
    Non-domestic-focused stock funds posted $1.7 billion in
outflows during the week ended Jan. 20, breaking a three-week
streak of inflows, Lipper said.
    Emerging-market stock funds posted $1 billion in outflows
over the period, their largest weekly outflows in a month.
Emerging-market debt funds posted their 13th straight week of
outflows. And international and global debt funds posted their
second straight week of outflows, the Lipper figures showed.
    Lower-risk bond funds took in money. Treasury funds, holding
bonds backed by a U.S. government guarantee, took in $2.5
billion, their best result since April 2015. Precious metals
funds, seen as a safe haven, attracted their second straight
week of inflows, Lipper said.
    Relatively low-risk money market funds posted $7.5 billion
in withdrawals over the period, data from the fund research
service showed.
    The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by
U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
 Sector         Flow Chg  % Assets  Assets     Count
                ($Bil)              ($Bil)     
 All Equity     -5.199    -0.11     4,576.517  11,999
 Funds                                         
 Domestic       -3.478    -0.11     3,229.740  8,538
 Equities                                      
 Non-Domestic   -1.721    -0.12     1,346.777  3,461
 Equities                                      
 All Taxable    -0.412    -0.02     2,121.786  6,140
 Bond Funds                                    
 All Money      -7.503    -0.32     2,368.709  1,168
 Market Funds                                  
 All Municipal  0.530     0.15      364.766    1,503
 Bond Funds                                    
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Andrew Hay)

