U.S.-based stock funds post fifth straight week of withdrawals - Lipper

NEW YORK Feb 4 Investors pulled $6.5 billion out of U.S.-based stock funds during the week that ended Feb. 3, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as investors shunned risky financial assets for the fifth straight week.

Investors in U.S.-based government Treasury funds, by contrast, attracted inflows totaling $1.5 billion for the eighth straight week in a row, Lipper data showed. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Diane Craft)